The term “Netflix student discount” is constantly ticking away on Google, and with the start of the university year approaching, search volume is only likely to grow. But we’re sorry to report that there’s no such thing as a Netflix student discount. Please stick with us though, because this article isn’t all negative. Netflix does a 30-day free trial, and there are also some very juicy discounts available on some very strong alternatives to the streaming service.

How to sign up for Netflix’s free trial

To sign up for Netflix’s free trial, follow this link, choose the right plan for you (details below), enter your payment details, and set up an account using an email address and password. Here are the details of those aforementioned plans:

Premium − Watch on up to four screens at a time, HD and 4K when available, £11.99/month

− Watch on up to four screens at a time, HD and 4K when available, Standard − Watch on up to two screens at a time, HD when available, £8.99/month

− Watch on up to two screens at a time, HD when available, Basic − Watch on one device at a time, maximum quality SD, £5.99/month

You can only sign up for Netflix’s 30-day free trial through an email address that isn’t already associated with a Netflix account.

In other words, if you’ve signed up for the free trial or been a fully-fledged Netflix member before, you can’t sign up for the free trial again… unless you sign up using a different email address, different payment details, and through a different device.

To avoid getting charged when your 30 days are up, simply cancel the trial. Your Netflix subscription won’t shut down immediately. Instead, your account will close as soon as your free trial ends.

If you’re already a paying member of Netflix, and are about to move in with (or have just moved in with) somebody else who already pays for Netflix, you can save yourself a few pounds per month by cancelling one subscription and splitting the cost of the other.

Netflix alternatives

Mubi

Completely free for film students

Free trial available

MUBI Student Discount Mubi – Free Subscription for Film Students Calling all film students, you can get a free subscription of Mubi's streaming service, bringing you the best in local and foreign cinema.

Mubi is a gem that not a lot of people know about, and the best thing about it is that it’s completely free for film students.

If you study film, what are you waiting for? Sign up now without spending a penny. If you don’t study film, there’s a seven-day free trial available and, well, now you know who you should be making friends with.

Mubi is ad-free and usually costs £9.99 per month, and it’s more for film buffs than for casual streamers. One specially selected film is added to the service every day, and chances are it’ll be something that you’ve never seen on any other streaming platform. Think of it as Netflix’s (intimidatingly) cool cousin.

Each title only sticks around for 30 days, and there are forums you can use to discuss the films you liked, the films you loved and the films you… perhaps didn’t like quite so much.

Mubi is available to stream through a variety of devices, including phones, tablets, computers and TVs, you can watch on up to two screens at the same time, and you can download films for offline viewing too.

Here’s what you can watch on Mubi right now.

Amazon Prime Video

Completely free for six months through Prime Student

Prime Student then costs half of what a standard Prime membership costs

Half Price Off with Amazon Prime Student Sign Up to Amazon Prime Student Presenting a ton of benefits including next-day delivery, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, Prime Student members also get a massive £40 reduction on their annual membership cost.

Another great alternative to Netflix is Amazon Prime Video, which you can get for free for six months by signing up to Amazon Prime Student. We’ve already written up a detailed guide, which you can check out by clicking the link below, but stick around for a quick breakdown.

Amazon Prime Student is essentially a cut-price version of a standard Prime membership, which also throws in some juicy exclusives for students. Sign up and you get one-day delivery on all Prime eligible products, plus Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Video, as well as discounts on study materials.

But since you’re here for streaming, let’s focus on Prime Video. Simply put, it’s Amazon’s version of Netflix, and significant chunk of the films and TV shows that are available through Prime Video will one day be − or once were − available on Netflix.

You can tune in through the usual variety of devices, and once your six-month free trial ends, you can either cancel or pay £3.99 per month or £39 per year for a membership. That’s half the price of a non-student Prime membership.

Here’s what you can watch on Prime Video right now.

Now TV Entertainment Pass

Massive discounts available right now

Now TV is essentially Sky’s version of Netflix, and you can get access to Sky’s on-demand catalogue by opting for one or more of the five passes available: Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Kids, hayu and Sky Sports.

The Entertainment pass is the best alternative to Netflix, and it usually costs £7.99 per month. However, there’s loads of massive discounts available right now.

There are more than 300 films and TV shows available through the Entertainment Pass, including titles from 11 Sky channels and the programmes Sky buys off HBO for Sky Atlantic.

Whether you’re looking to keep up with (or binge-watch) shows like Chernobyl, Westworld, and The Walking Dead, or catch up on classics you missed the first time round such as The Sopranos, Babylon Berlin and The Handmaid’s Tale, this pass gives you access to an ever-growing library of Netflix-challenging TV.

Now TV is available on the usual range of devices, and you can download shows for offline viewing.

Here’s what you can watch with a Now TV Entertainment Pass right now.

