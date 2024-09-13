Netflix streams to dry up for these older iPhone and iPad models

Netflix has confirmed that it will no longer update its streaming app for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

The company has revealed the newest version of its all will only run on devices capable of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 (and up), in the not too distant future.

That’ll leave iPhone and iPad owners unable to update their phone or tablet to at least iOS 17 could soon lose access. 9to5Mac reports on an alert owners of those devices are starting to see, advising them to upgrade to iOS 17. “We’ve updated the Netflix app! To use the latest version, install iOS 17 or later,” said alert reads.

Right now the app is still working, but it mightn’t if Netflix devices to cut the old version from the line-up. Even if it does continue to work, an updated app could leave users with bugs that develop over time and security vulnerabilities.

The phones and tablets affected are those few above the previous cut off point of iOS 15, but not able to go as high as iOS 17. They are as follows:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPad 5th generation

iPad Pro 1st generation

The iPad situaiton will probably affect the most users. Tablets tend to be kept for longer and, even when they’re upgraded, stick around as streaming-specific devices that can be passed down to younger members of the household.

The decision from Netflix comes after the streaming leader ditched the second and third-gen Apple TV set top box earlier this year. In an email, Netflix told customers it was making the decision in order to provide the “best experience possible.”