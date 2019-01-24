The top 5 streaming shows of 2018 were all Netflix originals

The scale of Netlix dominance in the streaming market has been revealed. The top five streaming-only shows of 2018 were all Netflix originals, according to new research.

Despite not having any new episodes in 2018, Stranger Things was the top show on all streaming platforms around the world, according to Parrot Analytics research (via Business Insider).

The firm’s global audience demand measurement system users a number of different data points, beyond simple viewing figures, to determine how well a show is doing in over 100 countries around the world.

Stranger Things ranked top partly because the buzz about the forthcoming season three prompted a lot more social media posts, as well as an uptick in published articles and and reader engagement with them.

In second place was the teen hit 13 Reasons Why, while the return of a beloved witch during the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina came in 3rd.

In fourth place was another show that failed to offer new episodes in 2018, Black Mirror. It’s standing was bolstered by the announcement of a new Netflix series, as well as the release of the interactive movie Bandersnatch on December 28. Rounding out the top five is Narcos: Mexico, which is the only foreign language show listed.

Parrot says its global audience demand measurement system is “the TV industry’s only system capable of measuring how much a TV series is wanted in 100+ markets around the world, across all platforms. The company captures over 1 billion new data points each day across the consumer activity spectrum, including video consumption (streaming and downloads), social media engagement (hashtags, liking, sharing) and research actions (reading about shows, writing about shows, etc.).”

Beyond the streaming-only realm, Parrot also crowned The Walking Dead the most in-demand show in global television for 2018.

Which shows do you think should have made it into the top five? Is the best stuff really on Netflix? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.