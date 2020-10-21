Netflix StreamFest free event could open up entire streaming library

Netflix may be planning to open up its vast streaming library to non-members, as part of a two-day promotional event. That’s judging by hints spotted within the company’s Android app.

Protocol reports on code found within the latest version of the mobile app that tells of an as-yet-unnannounced StreamFest event. The code strings explain that free streaming will be available on any Netflix compatible device, without the need to submit credit card information.

“We don’t need any payment details — just your love and undivided attention,” one noted text string reads.

Another portion of the code hints that it won’t be a complete free-for-all, with users being informed that “Netflix StreamFest is at capacity.” Limiting capacity would make plenty of sense, because offering up the entire Netflix library to all and sundry would likely overwhelm the company’s servers and slow playback for paying customers.

According to the code, the event will commence on December 4, but there’s no hints at precisely where the promotion will be available and whether it’ll be available in the UK.

Netflix recent confirmed it was finally halting free trials in the United States, so it’s possible that occasional StreamFest events might be the new way to attract new subscribers and bring lapsed members back into the fold, without offering up an entire month.

Two days of access would be enough for users to whizz through a season or two, but once hooked, users would have to sign up for a paying account in order to enjoy the rest of Ozark, or Schitt’s Creek, for example.

Netflix is no stranger to offering up a selection of content free of charge. In late August, the company offered up episodes from some of its best shows for free, in the hopes of luring in new subscribers. However, opening up the entire library for a two day period would be a different matter altogether.

When asked by Protocol, a Netflix spokesperson didn’t deny the event would be taking place. They said: “We’re always looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.”

