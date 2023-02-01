Netflix spatial audio is here – and you don’t need any special tech

Netflix has announced a huge expansion of the library of titles supporting spatial audio technology to include its most popular shows and movies.

Following a trial roll out on select titles like Stranger Things Season 4, last summer, the streaming giant is bringing the immersive audio experience to more than 700 titles. That includes The Watcher, Wednesday, and Knives Out: Glass Onion, Netflix says in a blog post today.

Users will need the most expensive Netflix Premium subscription to access the spatial audio tech, which will be identified by a special icon (below) next to the title’s description. Users will also be able to search for supported titles directly.

Beyond forking out for the Premium tier, users won’t need any special A/V equipment to enjoy the technology, which is powered by Sennheiser’s Ambeo 2-Channel Spatial Audio tech.

It’s designed for phones, tablets and laptops with stereo speakers, rather than high end soundbars like those supporting Dolby Atmos for instance, which Netflix already supports.

“Now, with Netflix spatial audio, our members with Premium will enjoy the highest quality sound experience available, whether they are watching at home on TV or a computer, or on the go with a phone or tablet,” the company said in a blog post today. “Netflix spatial audio brings an immersive, cinematic sound experience on any device with no additional equipment required.”

You can see a preview of the difference between spatial audio and standard stereo in the video below.

Elsewhere, Netflix has announced it is increasing the number of download devices for premium members from four to six.

The company added: “With people more connected than ever through multiple devices, we’ve learned through research that members would like the option to download Netflix series and films to watch offline on more devices, particularly as they travel and switch between devices. That’s why we’re increasing the number of download devices from four to six for premium members, so you can watch Netflix on your devices — anytime, anywhere.”