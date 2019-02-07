Netflix offline viewing on iOS just got a whole lot simpler

iOS users can finally benefit from one of the best Netflix features. The streaming giant has announced iPhone and iPad users can now access the Smart Downloads feature.

The handy tool, which has been available on Android since last summer, will automatically download the next episode of a show for offline viewing, providing there’s available connectivity.

In a post on the company blog, Netflix revealed it will delete a completed episode and ensure the next instalment is ready to go when users step outside of their home internet connection.

The company wrote: “Today, we are excited to introduce Smart Downloads. Now, when you finish watching a downloaded episode, Smart Downloads will delete it, and then automatically download the next episode. You watch, we do the work.”

The feature, which as also been available on Windows 10, enables Netflix subscribers to toggle the feature on and off to ensure Wi-Fi connectivity is only used, rather than draining the mobile data allowance. The company explains you’ll need to:

Tap the Downloads icon

From the top of the My Downloads section, select Smart Downloads.

Use the toggle to turn Smart Downloads on or off.

So, if you’ve informed Netflix you want to watch Sex Education as an offline show, you’ll be able to enjoy the next instalment offline.

In order to turn the feature off, users must tap the menu icon, select App Settings, browser to downloads and toggle Smart Downloads to off. The feature is late arriving on iOS. It initially rolled out on Android back in July, with the streaming giant promising an iOS launch by the end of 2018.

Netflix explains: “We know how annoying it can be to go through all your apps and delete files you no longer need; we also understand that when it comes to Netflix, the faster you can get to the next episode you want to watch, the better. Whether it is smart downloading or viewing a mobile preview, we realise the best part of Netflix is connecting with the stories you will love in an easier and more fun way.”

Is this expansion of the offline downloads feature going to change the way you watch Netflix? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.