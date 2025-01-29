Netflix is finally eliminating a pain point for iPhone and iPad users

If you’ve ever excitedly opened your iPad to settle for a whole-flight binge watch, only to see you’ve missed to download Episode 1 of that new series you’ve been saving, then today’s news should please you.

Netflix has announced the option for iPhone and iPad users to simply download an entire season of a show, rather than having to do so one episode at a time.

The Season Download button requires just a single tap, streamlining the process and ensuring no more frustrating missed episode downloads.

This feature has already been available to Android users for a while, so it’s about iPhone users were able to get in on the act too.

In a blog post today, Netflix writes: “Whether you’re gearing up for a long flight and ready to dive into the new season of The Night Agent, a cross-country train ride with XO Kitty Season 2 keeping you company, or just planning some downtime offline, this feature has you covered with just the click of a button.”

“On a show’s display page, look for the button right next to the Share option. Tap it, and the entire season will start downloading automatically — no more downloading episodes one at a time.”

Netflix downloads are available on all plans, including the ad-supported tier that enables offline downloads on two supported devices at a time. Netflix also offers Smart Downloads can that pre-download the next episode of a show you’ve been enjoying.