 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netflix reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge coming to mobile

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Netflix has sprung a late-in-the-year surprise by revealing that one of the console hits of 2022, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, will be coming to mobile in 2023.

The streaming service dropped the news in as part of its Games 2022 Year-End Recap video over on YouTube.

Starting with a question that many people are still seemingly asking – “Wait, Netflix has games?” – the brief 1 minute 17 second video runs through some of the key releases from the first full year of its service.

Then, in the closing stretch, it predicts that “In 2023, we level up”. This cues the announcement that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be coming to Android and iOS through Netflix Gaming in the first quarter of 2023.

This brilliant brawler revisits the classic side-scrolling button mashers of the late ’80s and early ’90s. Subscribers will be able to play it for free on their Android or iOS next year.

Besides the headline Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, Netflix also runs through some of the other games that will be coming to its service in 2023. That includes The Queen’s Gambit Chess (based on the hit Netflix show), Valiant Hearts: Coming Home (a sequel to the brilliant 2014 World War 1 adventure Valiant Hearts: The Great War), and a gaming take on the Vikings Valhalla universe.

It also announced the fresh mobile release of the beloved point-and-click adventure game, Kentucky Route Zero. Twelve Minutes, meanwhile, is a mobile port of a 2021 top-down adventure game featuring an unusually starry voice cast (including Willem Dafoe, James McAvoy and Daisy Ridley).

It’s a strong statement at the end of a somewhat low-key opening year for Netflix’s gaming efforts. The company has stepped up its work in the field this year, opening and acquiring several game studios and revealing its plans to expand into a full cloud gaming service.

You might like…

Best Gaming Phones 2022: The top smartphones for gaming on the go

Best Gaming Phones 2022: The top smartphones for gaming on the go

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Best Games of 2022: The top rated games of the year

Best Games of 2022: The top rated games of the year

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Best Game Consoles 2022

Best Game Consoles 2022

Ryan Jones 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.