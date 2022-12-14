Netflix reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge coming to mobile

Netflix has sprung a late-in-the-year surprise by revealing that one of the console hits of 2022, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, will be coming to mobile in 2023.

The streaming service dropped the news in as part of its Games 2022 Year-End Recap video over on YouTube.

Starting with a question that many people are still seemingly asking – “Wait, Netflix has games?” – the brief 1 minute 17 second video runs through some of the key releases from the first full year of its service.

Then, in the closing stretch, it predicts that “In 2023, we level up”. This cues the announcement that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be coming to Android and iOS through Netflix Gaming in the first quarter of 2023.

This brilliant brawler revisits the classic side-scrolling button mashers of the late ’80s and early ’90s. Subscribers will be able to play it for free on their Android or iOS next year.

Besides the headline Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, Netflix also runs through some of the other games that will be coming to its service in 2023. That includes The Queen’s Gambit Chess (based on the hit Netflix show), Valiant Hearts: Coming Home (a sequel to the brilliant 2014 World War 1 adventure Valiant Hearts: The Great War), and a gaming take on the Vikings Valhalla universe.

It also announced the fresh mobile release of the beloved point-and-click adventure game, Kentucky Route Zero. Twelve Minutes, meanwhile, is a mobile port of a 2021 top-down adventure game featuring an unusually starry voice cast (including Willem Dafoe, James McAvoy and Daisy Ridley).

It’s a strong statement at the end of a somewhat low-key opening year for Netflix’s gaming efforts. The company has stepped up its work in the field this year, opening and acquiring several game studios and revealing its plans to expand into a full cloud gaming service.