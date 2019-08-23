Netflix recommendations get the human touch with new Collections

The intricacy of Netflix’s recommendation algorithms are legendary. The company places so much stock in its computer-powered suggestions, they will show different cover art for different segments of the audience.

However, the streaming giant has come up with a revolutionary way to further refine those recommendations. It is using the humble human to collate Collections of content based on themes.

The features go way beyond the usual genre segmented lists like action and sci-fi, and even beyond the automatically generated lists like ‘Irreverant British TV shows’. The limited number of users with access to the feature right now can access collated content lists like ‘Explore Great Britain,’ ‘Let’s Keep It Light’ and ‘Dark & Devious TV Shows’.

Related: New Netflix features

Users will be able to follow the Collections from the main screen, or tap the collection to dive into what’s inside. Overall, it feels like a neat addition to the Netflix app that will help users find something to watch faster than before. Here’s the feature, as spotted by Twitter user @ItsJeffHiggins:

Right now, the Collections are being tested among iOS users, but we’re not sure whether the company will choose to bring the human curations to all user in the future. All Netflix is saying right now (via TechCrunch) is that the Collections “may or may not become permanent features.”

However, while the likes of Spotify are enjoying great success with its AI-based algorithms, Apple Music touts its expert-led playlists offering the human touch. If Netflix experiences success with the experiment, it’s likely the company will bring the Collections to all users. If not? Well then the streaming giant has invested countless millions in making sure the content it knows you love is in front of you.

Do you think Netflix needs the human touch? Or has it programmed its algorithms to deliver the right content to your eyeballs? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More