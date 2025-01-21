Netflix prices are going up again, but Brits are safe for now

Netflix has confirmed a significant price hike in the United States – and several other nations – as the price of streaming continues to surge.

In its most recent investor report, Netflix says the increases will span three of its plans in the United States, while customers in Canada, Portugal and Argentina are on the hook.

Brits, for now, will not face any price increases. However, the initial hikes usually result in a domino effect throughout the territories where Netflix is available.

As such, the cheapest Netflix plan, the ad-supported plan, will now cost $7.99 (up from $6.99). The standard tier with HD video and no ads is now $17.99, which is a $2.50 increase on the previous price of $15.49.

Perhaps most shockingly though, the Premium tier with 4K video now costs $24.99, which is a $2 increase. $25 for Netflix. So we’re doing that, are we?

“As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix. To that end, we are adjusting prices today across most plans in the US, Canada, Portugal and Argentina,” Netflix says in the letter to investors.

Netflix didn’t increase its prices in the US in 2024 so this was to be expected. It’s still a blow though, given pretty much every other streaming service did.