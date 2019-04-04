Netflix’s biggest ever price hike is about to come into force

Remember the price hikes Netflix announced back in January? They’re about to come into force.

The streaming giant has been contacting affected customers this week, informing them that their monthly subscription fee will increase by up to $2 starting in May, CNN reports. Fortunately for us lot based in the UK, this price hike only applies to consumers across the pond.

Read more: Best streaming sites

For customers based in the US, Netflix’s Basic plan has gone up to $9 per month (from $8), the Standard plan has gone up to $13 per month (from $11), and the Premium plan has gone up to $16 per month (from $14).

Prices have increased by between 13% and 18%, making this Netflix’s biggest price hike to date.

Unfortunately for any Netflix customers out there who are so angry that they’re seriously considering switching to the newly announced Apple TV Plus, that streaming service hasn’t yet got a launch date or pricing.

“We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience for the benefit of our members,” Netflix said back in January.

New customers had to pay the higher fees immediately after the announcement was made.

Though Netflix’s UK prices (£5.99 per month for Basic, £7.99 per month for Standard, and £9.99 per month for Premium), haven’t changed, this development will likely still put subscribers on edge.

And for good reason too. It recently emerged that Netflix is testing price increases for British customers.

In March, some users reported seeing different prices for Netflix’s three subscription tiers at different times: £6.99/£9.99/£12.99; £5.99/£8.99/£11.99; and £5.99/£7.99/£9.99.

Read more: Best VPN

“We are testing slightly different prices to better understand how members value Netflix,” a spokesperson said at the time. “Not everyone will see this test and we may never roll out these specific prices beyond this test.”

Can you ever see yourself ditching Netflix? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.