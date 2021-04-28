Netflix ‘Play Something’ shuffle button arrives for indecisive streamers everywhere

Netflix has announced the wider rollout of the Play Something feature, which is designed to assist viewers who don’t want to spend too much time searching for a show to watch.

In a blog post, Netflix said the feature leverages the viewing habits of subscribers to show them something “we know you’ll love.” The button will appear on the home screen and in the content selection menus.

If users select Play Something, an effective shuffle button, they’ll be presented with either a new series or film, one they’re already watching, one on their list, or an unfinished item they may wish to complete.

So, whether its the brand new trending series or something you’ve had on your list for years but never get around to watching, Netflix hopes there’ll be less of that endless scrolling that often services from having way too much to choose from.

“Sometimes the best choice is the one you don’t have to make,” Netflix quips in the announcement.

If the selection Netflix makes isn’t what you’re in the mood for, there’s also Play Something Else button available on screen to enable you to skip to the next selection.

In a blog post, Netflix says: “There are times when we just don’t want to make decisions. A Friday evening after a long work week. A fridge full of food but nothing jumps out. A family movie night where no one can agree. We’ve all been there.

“Sometimes you just want to open Netflix and dive right into a new story. That’s why we’ve created Play Something, an exciting new way to kick back and watch.”

Netflix has been tasting the feature for quite some time now and has decided now is the time is right to launch globally. It appears the feature will be available worldwide on all devices carrying the Netflix app.