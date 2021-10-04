 large image

Netflix Play Something and Fast Laughs land on Android

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Netflix for Android is getting a major boost with the arrival of the Play Something and Fast Laughs features on the mobile platform.

The Play Something shuffle feature, which arrived on TV apps this year, helps indecisive streamers surface new content, depending on what they’ve previously watched.

That could be a new series or film, one viewers are already watching, something from the user’s list or an unfinished tv show or movie. Users will be able to continue cycling through this shuffle mode until something clicks.

The feature is perhaps more suited to mobile than it is to television, given viewers may not have as much time to choose what to watch as those kicking back on their couch for an evening of streaming.

It could also be great for those using their Android phone or tablet to catch something quickly before logging off and nodding off for the evening. Users can find Play Something at the bottom of the navigation bar.

Right now the feature is only going to be available for Android users, while the company tells Engadget it is going to be testing it for iOS users in the coming months.

Elsewhere, Netflix is also rolling out its TikTok-adjacent Fast Laughs feature on Android. The feature, which landed on iOS in March, provides a dedicated tab that offers scenes from its popular comedy series and films and stand-up specials.

The new feature, has a purpose beyond a few moments of light relief. If you like what you see, you’ll be able to add the content to your library or begin to watch them right off the bat.

The boost for Android users comes as Netflix continues to drop record levels of original content seeking to fend of challenges from the likes of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

