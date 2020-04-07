Netflix boosts parental controls to keep kids profiles on lockdown

Netflix has announced a new set of parental controls that offer users more flexibility over what their kids are exposed to.

In a post on the company blog, the streaming giant is introducing a number of new measures to ensure children don’t have access to inappropriate content.

The first new tool is pin protection for individual profiles, which Netflix says will prevent kids from accessing them. However, they could also be useful for adults in the house who might not want other family members or flatmates spying on their viewing habits.

Next up, the company is enabling parents to filter out titles that are not age-inappropriate, ensuring they don’t show up within the library. Country specific age-ratings will make this setting easier to implement, Netflix says.

It’s also possible to filter out individual series or films by title, ensuring they don’t show up anywhere in that profile. Some users may enjoy doing this to rid some of the less-impressive Netflix Original Series from their recommendations.

Related: Netflix vs Disney Plus

The company says these settings can be easily amended using the the “Profile and Parental Controls hub within account settings,” which will enable parents to see what their children have been watching within that profile.

It also enables users to turn off autoplay episodes in kids profiles, which is a measure geared towards helping parents control their offspring’s screen time more effectively. The new settings are available now on mobile apps and laptops.

Michelle Parsons, Kids Product Manager writes: “Choice and control have always been important for our members, especially parents. We hope that these additional controls will help parents make the right choices for their families.”

The changes come at an opportune time with children currently spending much more time at home, perhaps parked in front of Netflix while their parents attempt to work from home.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …