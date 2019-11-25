Netflix is being snubbed by the major cinemas – so it opened its own

You may have noticed the Netflix original movie The Irishman isn’t appearing in many cinema chains, despite a theatrical release two weeks before it hits the streaming service.

Considering this is marks the resumption of one of the most prolific actor/director partnerships in history – Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro – the absence from many big screen chains is stark.

That’s because the major chains like Regal and AMC in the USA don’t like the limited period of exclusivity they get from Netflix, before home viewers get access. Usually, they get months before streaming and physical releases.

So, Netflix, knowing something as important as a Scorsese picture merits a screening on the biggest and best screen possible, has opened its own cinema.

The company is taking over the famous Paris Theater in New York City, where it recently showed its original film, Marriage Story. It has now signed a lease to take full control over the location on 58th Street.

In a tweet from the Netflix Film account, the company said: “After closing earlier this year, The Paris — New York’s last single-screen theater — reopened for a limited run of Marriage Store. Now, the iconic theater will be kept open and become a home for special Netflix events, screenings, and theatrical releases.”

Paris is the only single screen cinema left in New York but had closed in August following a 71-year run.

The firm’s chief content manager Ted Sarandos said (via Hollywood Reporter): “After 71 years, the Paris Theatre has an enduring legacy, and remains the destination for a one-of-a-kind moviegoing experience. We are incredibly proud to preserve this historic New York institution so it can continue to be a cinematic home for film lovers.”

While it appears to be a one-off at the moment, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Netflix take over other independent cinemas in other cities and countries.

