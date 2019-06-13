Netflix is making a location-based Stranger Things mobile game

Not content with working on one Stranger Things game, Netflix is noodling away on a second. During its E3 panel, Netflix announced that it had teamed up with Finnish developer Next Games to work on an RPG/puzzle game for mobile based on one of its most popular franchises.

There aren’t too many details yet, but here is what we do know: it’s going to be free-to-play, and it’s going to lean on your GPS, with location-based gameplay that ties in with Google Maps. “Players can explore The Upside Down hidden around them in their daily travels and work with fellow fans to fight back its emerging evils,” the press release reads.

That sounds suspiciously like a darker version of Pokemon Go to us. But not that much darker, as the logo above shows: gone is the 16-bit style of the other Stranger Things games, and in its place an ‘80s Saturday morning cartoon vibe.

Next Games itself is no stranger to big licenced properties, having previously worked on The Walking Dead: Our World. The company’s CEO, Teemu Huuhtanen, seemed pleased as punch to be getting involved with the Stranger Things universe: ”We are huge fans of Stranger Things and thrilled to work together with Netflix to bring our shared vision of Stranger Things into life in a mobile game format,” he said.

“Our core focus will be to deliver on Stranger Things’ rich and intense themes like friendship and supernatural adventure, and translate these into snack-sized entertainment on your mobile device.”

Your first snack won’t be for a little while, mind. Next Games says that its iOS and Android game won’t be available to download until 2020. Still, in the meantime, at least a new series of the show will soon be available to binge, due to launch on Netflix next month.

