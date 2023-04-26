 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netflix losing subscribers after password crackdown, but it may not matter

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Netflix is losing subscribers after cracking down on passwords, but in the long run, it may not even matter.

Netflix has planned for a while now to crack down on password sharing via introducing new systems where users have to pay more to use their Netflix account spread across different people in different houses. This hasn’t come to territories like the US just yet, but this has already begun in places like Spain, Canada, and New Zealand. According to Bloomberg, though, in Spain, this new policy cost Netflix around a million subscribers.

If that sounds bad, well, it is, but it might not be as bad as it seems. Some hope that an extremely negative reaction from customers might encourage Netflix to walk back these new restrictions, but that may not be the case. The problem is that while the password-sharing crackdown is costing Netflix subscribers, it’s also the case that subscribers oftentimes do return. According to Netflix, the loss of subscribers is only temporary.

Eventually, a new season of Squid Game will come out, or the next huge Netflix hit show will drop, and when that happens, inevitably subscribers will start to tick back up. Plus, it’s important to remember that Netflix has a cheaper subscription tier supported by ads coming in the second half of 2023, too, so there’s a good chance that those affected by the password crackdown may well choose to sign back up with the new subscription tier, too.

Unfortunately, all of this does mean that it doesn’t look like Netflix is going to back down from its password-sharing crusade, but you will, at least, have the chance to spend less than you might expect to use the service. Both Netflix’s incoming lower-priced subscription tier as well as how using your account across multiple households is set up will enable you to enjoy Netflix for less than what you might for a standard subscription.

You might like…

Amazon’s Halo has slipped as fitness tracker division shut down

Amazon’s Halo has slipped as fitness tracker division shut down

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool: Is the game on TV and online?

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool: Is the game on TV and online?

Chris Smith 8 hours ago
How to watch Man City vs Arsenal: Live stream, channel guide and free audio

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal: Live stream, channel guide and free audio

Chris Smith 8 hours ago
Motorola Razr (2023): Everything there is to know about the next-gen foldable

Motorola Razr (2023): Everything there is to know about the next-gen foldable

Lewis Painter 8 hours ago
Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro: Everything there is to know right now

Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro: Everything there is to know right now

Lewis Painter 9 hours ago
Google Pixel 7a: Everything there is to know right now

Google Pixel 7a: Everything there is to know right now

Lewis Painter 10 hours ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.