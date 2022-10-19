 large image

Netflix looking to launch cloud gaming service

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Netflix has announced that it’s looking to launch a cloud gaming service to extend its reach beyond mobile.

The company’s VP of game development, Mike Verdu, was speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt on Tuesday when he revealed that “We’re very seriously exploring a cloud gaming offering.”

“We’ll approach this the same way as we did with mobile — start small, be humble, be thoughtful — but it is a step we think we should take,” he added.

Netflix wants to use cloud gaming to extend beyond its current iOS and Android offering, and into the realm of “other devices where people experience Netflix.” In other words, PCs, laptops, and smart TVs.

Verdu hinted that Netflix was looking to extend beyond its current mobile game roster, which makes sense. Current game streaming services such as GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and the soon-to-be-defunct Google Stadia, all enable you to play fully fledged console and PC games at high visual settings.

As reported by Protocol, Verdu didn’t mention whether Netflix would build its own game controller for the service, or simply support existing Bluetooth controllers. He did say that they wouldn’t rely on TV remotes, however, which is a blessed relief.

Netflix has been particularly active in the gaming space of late. Besides making 35 mobile games available to subscribers, and planning 55 more, it set up its own game studio in Helsinki last month.

This followed on from acquiring three existing studios in Next Games, Night School Studio, and Boss Fight Entertainment. Verdu claimed that Netflix was due to set up up another studio in South California soon.

