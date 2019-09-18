Whoops! Netflix lets slip another Google Pixel 4 feature

Google isn’t exactly keeping the anatomy of the Pixel 4 under lock and key ahead of the October 15 launch event, as evidenced by a giant digital billboard featuring the device and the new coral colour currently on display in Times Square New York (see above).

However, while the firm is being proactive in drip-feeding information about its new flagships, we have to assume it still prefers revealing those tidbits itself.

Which is probably why Netflix has removed the as-yet-unreleased Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL from a new list of devices that support HDR10 playback, as well as high definition video.

Related: Android 10

The information briefly appeared on Netflix’s website alongside an updated list that also included the Asus ROG Phone II, Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL, LG G6, Samsung Galaxy Note10, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Sony Xperia 1, Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K20 Pro (via Android Police).

Netflix has also removed the ROG Phone II and as well as the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL from that list, which is somewhat interesting.

It’s overwhelmingly likely Netflix didn’t publish incorrect information yet, given the Pixel 3 range supports HD HDR10 video. The streaming giant may have just asked Netflix to hold off for a while until the phone is released, or Netflix spotted the error internally and nixed the phone from the list.

If the rumoured 90Hz refresh rate comes to fruition within the Pixel 4’s display it may end up being one of the finer viewing experiences around.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL handsets will be officially unveiled on October 15 and will likely be available within a few weeks thereafter. They will run Android 10, likely boast the Snapdragon 855 processor and will offer a brand new camera array. Meanwhile the front-facing cameras will offer Motion Sense and Face Unlock technology.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …