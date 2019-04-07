Netflix pulls plug on Apple AirPlay support in sudden streaming war twist

Many Netflix users have recently noticed that Apple’s AirPlay wireless casting feature no longer works with the popular on-demand streaming service. Unfortunately, the reason why is remarkably simple – and it doesn’t look like things are going to change any time soon. Here’s the latest on the twist in the 2019 streaming wars.

As first reported by MacRumours, Netflix has suddenly stopped supporting AirPlay, allegedly because of the way Apple’s current-gen AirPlay 2 standard is receiving a firmware update that will see it send content directly to supported 2019 TVs.

According to Netflix, this means that it will no longer be able to to “distinguish between devices (what is an Apple TV vs. what isn’t) or certify these experiences,” so it’s dropping AirPlay all together.

Doubly annoying is the fact that you can still attempt to initiate AirPlay streaming in the Control Center of iOS devices, but instead of getting your favourite Netflix show up and running, you’re instead served with an error message.

“We want to make sure our members have a great Netflix experience on any device they use. With AirPlay support rolling out to third-party devices, there isn’t a way for us to distinguish between devices (what is an Apple TV vs. what isn’t) or certify these experiences. “Therefore, we have decided to discontinue Netflix AirPlay support to ensure our standard of quality for viewing is being met. Members can continue to access Netflix on the built-in app across Apple TV and other devices,” Netflix said in an official statement.

While this obviously isn’t the end of the world – Apple users will still be able to easily watch Netflix content using the range of Netflix apps available – it does remove a convenient casting option for Apple users.

This is especially true for owners of Apple set-top boxes like the Apple TV 4K, who will probably be the most inconvenienced by the inability to cast Netflix.

Again though, a Netflix app is available for Apple TV and really represents the only known solution to the problem – you can find the right Netflix app to download for your device here.

It’s also an intriguingly timed decision on Netflix’s part, to say the least, given the recent launch of Apple TV Plus – a new streaming service from the Cupertino-based company intended to rival, among others, Netflix.

