Netflix just gave us our first look at its expansion into gaming

Netflix has shared the first images of what gaming will look like on the popular streaming app, as it announces it has begun testing the new feature in Poland.

The screenshots were first shared on the official Netflix Polska Twitter account, giving us a preview of the first two games that will be available on the app: Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game.

The tweet – which was later translated into English by Netflix Geeked – read:

“Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step.”

Netflix has also revealed that there will be no ads or in-app purchases present in its games and that the library will be included with a Netflix membership at no extra cost. It seems Netflix gaming will launch as a free perk for existing Netflix users, as well as an incentive for non-members to sign up for the streaming service.

The news isn’t entirely surprising, as Netflix previously confirmed that its gaming feature would be free to existing users and would not be cluttered with ads or in-app purchases in a letter sent out to shareholders in July (via NotebookCheck).

Right now, the gaming tab is only available on Netflix’s Android app in Poland, but the company did respond to a tweet promising to bring the games to iOS devices in the coming months.

One Twitter user also asked whether the feature would be available on desktop devices, to which Netflix Polska responded that the app was only discussing mobile games for now.

It’s interesting to note that the two Stranger Things games aren’t actually that new, with one having launched in 2017 and the other, 2019. What’s new is the Netflix gaming tab and the fact the games are accessible through the Netflix app.

We’ll have to wait and see what other games Netflix plans to bring to the gaming tab when it launches. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for more updates.