Netflix is apparently fed up of freeloaders – drops free trials in UK

Netflix has removed its 30-day free trial for prospective subscribers from its website.

The streaming site has long offered new subscribers a month of free access to the service, but that’s apparently coming to an end, at least in the UK.

Reports have suggested Netflix is putting a stop to the trials, but at the time of writing the company is still offering a 30-day free trial in the United States.

Some might speculate that with 11.6 million subscribers in the UK alone, the company is assuming that everyone who wants a free trial has had one by this point. It might also be designed to put off those who sign up for free trials with as many email accounts as they possibly can dig up.

Netflix hasn’t confirmed why it is taking away the free trials in the UK, but we have asked the firm for comment on the issue. Perhaps with Christmas just around the corner, the company is hoping to snap up a little more case from those Christmas movies in the library.

A spokesperson did tell MoneySavingExpert: “We’re looking at different marketing promotions in the UK to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.”

What those new promotions might be, remain to be seen. Other streaming services, like WWE Network offer discounted rates on a three-month subscriptions in order to lure subscribers back, but Netflix doesn’t tend to be in the business of dangling carrots to those who’ve let their subscriptions lapse.

As of right now, the only option for getting Netflix in the UK is to pay for it (or ask nicely for someone else’s password). Monthly subscriptions start at £5.99 for standard definition picture quality and the ability to watch on one device at a time. The company’s premium tariff costs £11.99, which offers access to four streams at a time and 4K HDR streams.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …