Netflix is abandoning these Apple TV models this summer

If you’re a Netflix fan who is the owner of a trusty Apple TV model from way back yonder, it might be time to think about upgrading your media player.

According to an Apple Insider report, Apple is informing owners of the 2nd and 3rd generation Apple TV models that support for the players will cease at the end of next month.

In the email, Netflix is reportedly telling customers that it is making the decision to “maintain the best possible Netflix experience.”

On a separate Netflix support page, the company warns users: “Netflix will no longer be available on Apple TV (2nd generation) and Apple TV (3rd generation) after July 31, 2024.”

In Netflix’ defence, the 3rd generation Apple TV is now over a decade old and other providers have dropped support for their apps. Even Apple itself classes the device as obsolete. The last bastion of hope for the second and third-generation models is the ability to beam content from an iPhone or iPad to a companion Apple TV device via AirPlay.

The second-gen model was sold from 2010 to 2012 and only managed 720p resolution before it was succeeded by the third-generation model. Neither of these had the App Store on board, but Netflix came as one of the pre-installed services.

If you’re the owner of the newer Apple TV HD that followed in 2015, or any of the 4K capable Apple TV models nothing will change, you’ll still be able to stream Netflix’s vast library of mostly mindrot until your heart is content.