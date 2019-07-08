Today’s internet heroes are the minds behind Netflix Hangouts, an extension for Google Chrome that should make it easier to slack off at work.

Its rather brilliant description says it all:

“Netflix Hangouts is the web’s first product to safely watch Netflix at work. This extension works by making it look like you’re on a conference call, but in reality, you are just watching Netflix.”

If you haven’t yet had the chance to binge-watch Stranger Things 3 for example, you can try your luck right at your desk by firing up Netflix in Chrome, hitting Play and clicking the Netflix Hangouts extension button. You can add it to Chrome by following this link.

Activating Netflix Hangouts will make what looks like a four-way conference call appear on-screen. Look a little closer though, and you’ll see that one of the quadrants is actually showing Stranger Things.

Okay, it’s clearly not fool-proof, but it’s fabulously cheeky and certainly made us chuckle.

The extension, which was first spotted by The Verge, was created by mschf internet studios, a group that has been involved in a long list of weird and wonderful geeky stunts.

Remember the laptop that had been infected with six pieces of notorious malware, including WannaCry, which fetched more than $1.1 million at auction? It was also behind a Slack-based guessing game that would reward the winner with $1000.

There’s Couch Potato too, which is an app that rewards its users for doing nothing, and Away Mode, a Alexa skill that would have come in very handy for Kevin McAllister in Home Alone. It plays lengthy audio tracks that are designed to deter potential burglars.

Oh, and if you’ve got anything you need to get done before leaving the office today, we’d recommend keeping away from mschf internet studios’ YouTube channel. The best way I can describe it is this: too much.

Here’s a taste of what you can expect:

