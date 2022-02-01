You can finally remove Netflix shows you’ve soured on – here’s how

Netflix is finally giving viewers the chance to purge unwanted items from the ‘Continue Watching’ row within the TV app’s interface.

Whether you’ve gone off a show and want it gone, or turned off a movie that hasn’t grabbed you half-an-hour in, you’ll no longer have to wade through the Netflix wasteland to find what you are enjoying.

In a blog post, Netflix says the feature is rolling out today on TV after launching it for the web and mobile devices already. It’ll work much as you’d expect, and Netflix says you’ll even be able to undo the removal if you think twice about it.

Netflix writes: “Starting today, members around the world can remove a TV show or movie from your ‘Continue Watching’ row on all devices, including TV, with the click of a button. Simply click on a show or film, and select “Remove from Continue Watching” from the page options. If you change your mind, you can also undo that removal by clicking the back arrow button.

“Whether you’re deleting a new pick you’re not feeling, an old favourite you’ve rewatched too many times or Marie Kondo-ing your whole row, this new button lets you constantly keep your ‘Continue Watching’ row fresh and filled with the shows and movies you can’t wait to watch.”

The feature may appear on different platforms at different times. I just checked on my Apple TV and the option isn’t available yet. When it does arrive, it’ll work as depicted below in the animation Netflix posted today.

