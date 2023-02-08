 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netflix ‘extra member’ fees lurch ever closer to home

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Netflix has expanded its ‘extra member’ password sharing fees to four more countries, but the UK and the US have escaped the clampdown down for now.

After trialling the fees in Latin America, the streaming giant is expanding the scheme to four more countries in three more continents. While Brits are exempt for now, the roll out gives us an idea of what we can expect.

Snatch up the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra with this fantastic deal

Snatch up the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra with this fantastic deal

With £699 to pay upfront and a £25 monthly cost, this 40GB contract comes out as being cheaper than buying the 512GB handset outright.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • 512GB of storage
  • £25/month
View Deal

Users can now “buy an extra member” in Canada (CAD$7.99), Portugal (Euro 3.99), Spain (Euro 5.99) and New Zealand (NZD$7.99). If you have a Standard subscription you can buy one extra members and if you’re a Premium subscriber you can add two. Basic with Ads and Basic subscribers won’t have access to this ‘perk’.

Netflix users will also be encouraged to set up a primary location and manage devices with access so they can watch on those devices while they travel without being locked out, the company said today.

Netflix Paid Sharing

The rollout, which will continue throughout 2023 and will eventually impact Britons on home soil, is designed to entice people to add extra members (who’d have their own profile) at a fee rather than simply offload their passwords for free to people who live outside their households.

In a blog post today, Netflix says: “We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account with features like profiles and multiple streams. While these have been hugely popular, they’ve also created confusion about when and how you can share Netflix. Today, over 100 million households are sharing accounts — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films.”

It goes on: “We value our members and recognse that they have many entertainment choices. A Netflix account is intended for one household and members can choose from a range of plans with different features (see chart below). As always, we’ll refine these new features based on member feedback so that we continue to improve Netflix in the years ahead.”

You might like…

Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Which streaming platform is better?

Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Which streaming platform is better?

Hannah Davies 4 weeks ago
How to set up Smart Downloads on Netflix

How to set up Smart Downloads on Netflix

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
How to cancel Netflix

How to cancel Netflix

Gemma Ryles 10 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.