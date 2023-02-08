Netflix ‘extra member’ fees lurch ever closer to home

Netflix has expanded its ‘extra member’ password sharing fees to four more countries, but the UK and the US have escaped the clampdown down for now.

After trialling the fees in Latin America, the streaming giant is expanding the scheme to four more countries in three more continents. While Brits are exempt for now, the roll out gives us an idea of what we can expect.

Users can now “buy an extra member” in Canada (CAD$7.99), Portugal (Euro 3.99), Spain (Euro 5.99) and New Zealand (NZD$7.99). If you have a Standard subscription you can buy one extra members and if you’re a Premium subscriber you can add two. Basic with Ads and Basic subscribers won’t have access to this ‘perk’.

Netflix users will also be encouraged to set up a primary location and manage devices with access so they can watch on those devices while they travel without being locked out, the company said today.

The rollout, which will continue throughout 2023 and will eventually impact Britons on home soil, is designed to entice people to add extra members (who’d have their own profile) at a fee rather than simply offload their passwords for free to people who live outside their households.

In a blog post today, Netflix says: “We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account with features like profiles and multiple streams. While these have been hugely popular, they’ve also created confusion about when and how you can share Netflix. Today, over 100 million households are sharing accounts — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films.”

It goes on: “We value our members and recognse that they have many entertainment choices. A Netflix account is intended for one household and members can choose from a range of plans with different features (see chart below). As always, we’ll refine these new features based on member feedback so that we continue to improve Netflix in the years ahead.”