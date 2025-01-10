Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netflix doubled WWE Raw viewership in debut streaming episode

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

This Monday night was an historic one for Netflix, and marked its expansion into live, weekly, episodic television.

The debut episode of WWE Monday Night Raw effectively saw Netflix mirror what television was like before the streaming era arrived; it was appointment television where you tuned in as the event was being broadcast, then had to wait until next week to see what happened next.

Save 7% with this DJI Neo drone deal

Save 7% with this DJI Neo drone deal

Take flight for just £158 with this brilliant DJI Neo deal. Bag the small 4K drone for 7% less when you pick it up from Amazon today.

  • Amazon
  • Was £169
  • Now £158
View Deal

And after one night, the big switch for the wrestling giant and the streaming pioneer can be deemed a success. According to VideoAmp, the episode was watched by an average of 2.6 million households in the United States and 4.6 million globally (which includes the UK).

That, the Associated Press remarks, dwarves the 1.2 million average viewership on the linear cable channel USA Network in 2024, where RAW had aired for the majority of the time since 1993.

WWE says it was the most watched episode of RAW in more than five years. Part of this may be down to the months spent hyping the debut of RAW on Netflix in Los Angeles – which featured legends like The Rock, John Cena and Hulk Hogan, plus marquee matchups usually reserved for the company’s Premium Live Events (aka PPVs).

However, it may be the greater accessibility that Netflix provides over its linear television counterpart. Netflix has 84.8 million subscribers in the North America, with accessibility on a wider range of devices. It may be that people were scouring Netflix for something to watch and came across the show and gave it a shot?

At last count in late 2023, the USA Network was available to 70 million households in the United States. So, the disparity in availability probably isn’t that great. However, in many cases cable and satellite viewers still have to be in front of their televisions to watch live content. Netflix viewers can be anywhere, using everything from a phone to a tablet to a web browser to a games console.

Whether this trend will continue remains to be seen, but it’s good news for WWE out of the gate, and might encourage Netflix to invest further in live television broadcasts beyond the occasional live sports event and comedy special.

You might like…

Nintendo Switch 2 to get huge boost from The Master Chief – report

Nintendo Switch 2 to get huge boost from The Master Chief – report

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Nakamichi Shockwafe Wireless System 11.2.6 aims to redefine the soundbar

Nakamichi Shockwafe Wireless System 11.2.6 aims to redefine the soundbar

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Sylvox announces cutting-edge outdoor TVs with extreme weatherproofing

Sylvox announces cutting-edge outdoor TVs with extreme weatherproofing

Nick Rayner 20 hours ago
Delta is giving in-flight displays a 4K HDR QLED upgrade

Delta is giving in-flight displays a 4K HDR QLED upgrade

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
XGIMI Ascend offers a giant screen without dominating your space

XGIMI Ascend offers a giant screen without dominating your space

Chris Smith 24 hours ago
The Wordrunner mechanical keyboard is an easily distracted writer’s dream

The Wordrunner mechanical keyboard is an easily distracted writer’s dream

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access