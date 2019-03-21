Netflix could be about to ditch the grid, says CEO

All Netflix users know the pain of scrolling the service trying to find something to watch. Worse, with the sheer volume of new and returning content popping up each day, it can be nearly impossible to navigate the site’s queue based interface.

It’s a real pain for me, a self-confessed Netflix addict, as I often bounce between my queue, the new releases and trending now carousels, spinning virtual wheels as I try to find something i’m excited for.

However, that day could be at an end. CEO Reed Hastings has come out to suggest that Netflix might adopt a new look closer to a magazine in the future when talking to MobileSyrup, mentioning that he wants the user interface of the site to encourage “visual interest.”

Hastings added that Netflix currently isn’t “enough like a magazine, where it’s gloriously laid out.” although at the same event Steve Johnson, Netflix’s VP of product said that he doesn’t think the design will change fundamentally in the near future.

Johnson claims that the grid set-up currently used by Netflix is actually working out pretty well in a lot of markets around the world.

However,talking to our own sources at Netflix, we can confirm that Netflix is currently running several different trials on various aspects of the website currently, claiming that they are “working on some stuff which will change entertainment” behind the scenes at the company. However, these changes could still be a little while off, at least further away than April’s NAB show in Las Vegas.

Netflix’s algorithms have come under some criticism recently, from showing movie ‘posters’ featuring characters of different races to try to try and match some roughly held demographic, or changing up the episode order of recent Netflix Original Love, Death and Robots based on their demographic profile of you.

Still, if there’s a better way to serve nonsensical action movies and that film I wanted to see at the cinema last year but didn’t get around to, sign me up.



