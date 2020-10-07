Netflix teases an escape from its most judgemental feature

Netflix formalised the concept of binge-watching after taking over from the DVD box-set. However, those shiny discs never judged us for blitzing through an entire series in one sitting.

Netflix’s “Are you still watching?” notification, which asks the viewer to confirm whether they wish to progress to another episode after watching a certain number in a row, is designed to ensure you don’t continue drinking down bandwidth if you’ve left the screen, or fallen asleep.

The answer, of course, is always “Yes.”

However, it does make us feel a little bit like we should probably read a book, go outside, sign-up for a college course or exercise. For that reason, many don’t appreciate the helpful prods.

Now, there might be a chance to get rid of the prompt, with Netflix testing the ability to turn off the pop-up, which appears after watching three consecutive episodes.

The pending change was noticed by TikToker @deathtodaniel_ who, in true barely tolerable TikTok fashion revealed the option to play the next episode “without asking again,” had been added to the “Are you still watching?” options.

The video was actually posted late last month, with The Verge picking up on the feature today. Netflix often tests features among a small selection of users without always bringing them to the masses, but we hope this one makes it.

Of course, if the feature comes to fruition, we won’t be able to go crying to Netflix if our electricity bill balloons as a result of falling asleep in front of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia re-runs yet again.

The report comes as Netflix faces criticism for axing two of its most popular shows before they reach their natural conclusion. The streaming giant said GLOW will no longer get a Series 4, while Teenage Bounty Hunters has also been axed. Many observers have pointed out that both shows are focused on women, raising questions about the company’s commitment to diversity and representation.

