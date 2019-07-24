This week, I ran into a Netflix issue that I’d never come across before. Whenever I tried to play a TV show or film on my TV through the Netflix app for the Amazon Fire TV Stick, the audio would play but the screen would turn black.

Lazy so-and-so that I am, I navigated back to the Fire TV home screen, tried again, shrugged my shoulders, and decided to cast it from my phone instead.

Only when it happened the following night did I decide to actually look into the issue. A quick scan of Twitter revealed that there are other people out there who have been running into the black screen of death:

Fortunately, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. The blank screen issue is so common that Netflix has not one but two comprehensive help pages devoted to it.

If you’re in a similar boat to me, and get a black screen with sound when you try to play anything on Netflix on your device of choice, you can find out how to fix the issue by visiting this page.

In my case, the suggested fix (detailed below, but essentially turn the Fire TV Stick off and on again) worked. Here it is:

Unplug your device from power for at least a minute

Plug your device back in

Turn the device back on with the Fire TV remote

Try Netflix again

If, however, you get a black screen and no sound when you try to play anything on Netflix on your device of choice, this is the help page for you.

And if the fix that applies to your situation doesn’t work, we’d recommend getting in touch with Netflix either through the @NetflixHelps Twitter account or through the Netflix Help Centre. Good luck, and happy bingeing!

