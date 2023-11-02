Netflix Basic with Ads will reward you for binging shows

Amid some big price hikes in the streaming realm, Netflix Basic with Ads havs provided a way to enjoy the library on the cheap albeit with the eponymous caveat.

However, if you’re the kind of viewer who enjoys delving into a show and allowing the evening to blend into the night, Netflix is easing the burden.

After announcing it has 15 million customers subscribed to the ad-based tier Netflix is starting a watch three get one three initiative. In other words, there’ll be no ads during the fourth episode.

“Starting in Q1 2024, our advertisers globally will be able to utilise our new binge ad format that taps into the viewing behaviour of watching multiple episodes in a row,” the company says in a blog post. “After watching three consecutive episodes, members will be presented with a fourth episode ad-free.”

Not a bad way to reward your dedication of not picking the remote up for up to three hours at the time.

To be fair to Netflix, the ad-based tier is acquiring additional value. Perhaps as a response to the arrival of Disney’s ad-based tariffs, Netflix is also enabling users to download content to watch on the go. Until now that’s been reserved for the standard and premium tiers, but this is a major boost for those who like to travel. Netflix is the only streaming service with an ad-based tier to offer this benefit.

The resolution is now up to 1080p and you can watch two concurrent streams at the same time.

However, we’re still talking about a company that was the antithesis to the commercial interruption of television, was totally cool with password sharing, so lets not get too effusive with the praise, eh?