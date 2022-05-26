Netflix and Sony are working on a new Horizon Zero Dawn TV show

Netflix and Sony are reportedely working on a new TV series based on the Horizon Zero Dawn game series.

It seems that almost every great video game is getting the TV show treatment, with The Last of Us getting the green light from HBO and Amazon seemingly setting up for a live-action God of War series.

And now, it looks like the Horizon series — currently composed of Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West — is getting its own show, according to a report from a Japanese tech analyst, David Gibson (via Twitter).

The tweet suggests that both Sony and Netflix are working on the new show, and we can only assume that it will likely be a Netflix original.

It is important to note that neither Sony nor Netflix has commented on a TV show based around the Horizon series, though it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the two companies team up, especially since there are already so many different PlayStation property shows in the works.

And not only are there Last of Us and God of War shows in development, but Sony has also signed off on a Ghost of Tsushima movie, as well as a new Twisted Metal show for NBC’s Peacock.

Most of these new shows do not have concrete release dates, with The Last of Us supposedly coming in 2023. But we do know that Pedro Pascal (best known for his role in The Mandalorian) will be playing Joel, while Game of Thrones actor Bella Ramsey will be playing Ellie.