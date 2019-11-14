Netflix has more competition than ever, with Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus now on the scene, and it’s already behind Disney in one key area: kids’ content. Now, Netflix has signed a deal with Nickelodeon in an attempt to address the shortfall.

Disney’s back catalogue of classic cartoons has an undeniably strong appeal, especially for parents. As a result, Netflix may be concerned that many of its users might defect from the streaming platform to Disney Plus. Beyond cartoons, titles like Star Wars are also a huge draw for families.

In practice, this deals should mean that Netflix subscribers can look forward to a lot more cartoons and kids content than what’s currently available on the platform.

Netflix vice president of original animation, Melissa Cobb, said: “Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit. We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.”

Nickelodeon President, Brian Robbins, added: “The Nickelodeon Animation Studio is home to the world-class artists and storytellers behind some of the most iconic characters and shows ever made, and our head of animation, Ramsey Naito, has been building on that legacy over the past year by ramping up development and production exponentially.

“The ideas and work at our Studio are flowing, and we can’t wait to work with Melissa and the Netflix team on a premium slate of original animated content for kids and families around the world.”

This is an interesting counter-manoeuvre, as Netflix attempt to dissuade subscribers who may consider going elsewhere for kids’ content. It remains to be seen whether their deal with Nickelodeon can offer a significant enough boost to its children’s content library though. Disney’s provision in this area is, after all, second to none.

