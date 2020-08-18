Spin the Netflix roulette wheel with new Shuffle Play feature

Netflix is seemingly getting pretty serious about adding a Shuffle Play feature. Now the streaming behemoth is adding the feature to the home screen of some users ahead of a future roll out.

The streaming giant has confirmed (via TechCrunch) that it is again playing with a feature we first saw tested in April last year, as part of the viewer’s main content feed.

That iteration sat within users’ feeds and encouraged viewers to “Play a popular episode” from some of its most popular shows. Other versions of the test have seen it manifest simply as “Play Something” within the app’s tabbed interface.

Now the option is appearing beneath the profile image when some users fire-up the Netflix TV app. So, if you really don’t want to entertain the prospect of scanning through those menus yet again, this could be right up your alley.

The company says it will give viewers the chance to find content that is in-line with their tastes. So, if you’re dining in with documentaries, staying up with stand-up shows and bro-ing down buddy comedies, the app will furnish you with something it deems uniquely tailored.

It could be something you’re familiar with, or a new TV show or movie the service thinks you’ll like based upon your previous viewing habits / whatever it’s pushing at the time. It’s not certain Netflix will bring this feature to all users, but it’s clear the company is seeking the best way to add it to the experience.

Given Netflix is losing some of those all-time great comedy shows over the next few months, the ‘play a popular episode’ feature might not be the best way to go, so viewers may get the chance to spin that Netflix roulette wheel and play something completely random directly from their home screen.

