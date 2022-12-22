Netflix adding fitness classes from Nike to supercharge your New Year goals

Netflix is moving into the home fitness game, with content from the Nike Fitness Club joining the streaming service for the first time.

The content, which will arrive just before the New Year on December 30, will be free for existing Netflix subscribers.

Netflix says that each of the Nike Training Club programs will arrive with multiple episodes and there’ll be a total of 30 hours of sessions released in two batches. They’ll be available in multiple languages and suitable for various fitness levels.

The episodes have previously been available on iOS and Android Nike Training Club apps, which made watching on your home TV a little bit of a faff. Now they’ll be available directly within the Netflix app for smart TVs and set-top boxes, with users able to surface them by searching for “Nike”

Here’s the line up of content that’ll land on December 30 and in a second drop in 2023:

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (13 episodes)

Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (7 episodes)

Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga (6 episodes)

HIT & Strength with Tara (14 episodes)

Feel-Good Fitness (6 episodes)

Nike Fitness Club has been around since 2009, and is designed to meet users where they’re at in terms of improving physical fitness.

“It’s not always easy to motivate yourself to exercise, but the option to feel the burn and then directly transition into one of your favourite shows does have a certain appeal,” Netflix says in a blog post. “And now, that’s exactly what you can do: Just before the new year, Netflix members will be able to stream fitness content from Nike Training Club for the first time ever.”