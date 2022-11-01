 large image

Netflix acquires another games studio in Spry Fox

Jon Mundy

Netflix is acquiring another game studio in Spry Fox, the maker of such cute yet deceptively cerebral puzzlers as Triple Town, Road Not Taken, and Alphabear.

Posting the news of the acquisition on its website, Netflix revealed that the purchase “will help accelerate our creative development in another beloved genre and add to the growing variety of Netflix’s games catalog that will have something for everyone.”

For Spry Fox’s part, the company has revealed that its current games will continue to be available on all relevant platforms. It also noted that it would “continue making the games that we were already making and wanted to make, but with more support and resources to make those games better and bring them to more people around the world” thanks to the Netflix acquisition.

It has also confirmed that it is continuing to work on Cozy Grove 2 “as well as a larger, non-violent MMO that we still haven’t revealed much about publicly”.

Despite having only launched its mobile game service a year ago, this Netflix Spry Fox acquisition will represent the streaming giant’s sixth games studio. Besides the earlier acquisition of Next Games, Night School Studio, and Boss Fight Entertainment, Netflix has also established two games studios from scratch based in Helsinki and Southern California.

More recently, it emerged that the company was looking to launch its own cloud gaming service to extend its reach beyond mobile. At present, Netflix games are only playable by subscribers through iOS or Android devices, but the company wants to open up its service to “other devices where people experience Netflix” such as smart TVs and laptops.

This move would also enable Netflix to grow beyond mobile games into the realm of fully fleshed out console and PC games.

