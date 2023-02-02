Netflix accidentally shares how it could block UK password borrowers

Netflix’s plans to oust users who share a password could involve chucking off people who don’t regularly log in from the account holder’s home Wi-Fi connection.

In support documents published (and now removed) across a number of counties this week, Netflix explained how it has enforced the crackdown in some Latin American countries.

This Pixel 6 SIM deal can be snatched up for just £16 a month It could be the perfect time to try and Google handset, as this Pixel 6 SIM deal from Three is just £16 a month with no upfront costs. MobilePhonesDirect

No upfront cost

Just £16 a month View Deal

After pulling the documents, Netflix issued a statement claiming they were uploaded accidentally and don’t necessarily reflect how it will approach the issue in other countries.

A Netflix spokesperson said: “For a brief time on Tuesday, a help centre article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, went live in other countries. We have since updated it.”

Nevertheless, the documents seen by The Streamable, Netflix says that in order to stop blocks on devices denoted as “trusted” users have to “connect to the Wi-Fi at your primary location, open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days.”

By extension, that means anyone who is attempting to access the service on a device that hasn’t received that “trusted” status with regular verification would see access removed after 31 days away from that primary IP address.

This could be avoided, of course, with the Extra Member plan that Netflix has been trialling in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. For an extra $2.99 a month, account holders can add additional members to their plan.

“As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with,” Netflix added.

Would you be willing to throw a friend £3 a month to access their Netflix account? Or would you just rely on streaming services where you can share passwords with family members? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.