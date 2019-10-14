Want to see the Google Nest Mini’s hottest new feature? Turn it upside down

The Google Nest Mini speaker – the rumoured sequel to the Google Home Mini smart speaker – has leaked in full, less than 24 hours before its likely to be revealed.

Official-looking press renders of the Google Assistant-packing speaker have appeared online ahead of the Made by Google 2019 event on Tuesday.

And, by looking at the speaker from the top down, you’d struggle to find a single difference been the first and second generation models.

However, the reverse view shows an orifice designed to make the speaker easier to mount on a wall. According to the report there’ll be a 5ft charging cable to make that errand easier.

Related: Pixel 4

The images show Coral, Charcoal and Sky Blue editions of the speaker, with speaker bases matched in colour to the fabric surface. There’s also a Chalk edition with grey fabric and a while base is also depicted in the image published by WinFuture on Monday.

While the device itself looks remarkably similar, we’re still hopeful this is more than a rebranding with a new colour option and a wall mount. With any luck, Google will have boosted the audio from the first Google Home Mini speaker.

In our review, we praised the good looks and affordable price tag (Google’s tried to give one of these away to practically everyone over the last couple of years too) but lamented the lack of Bluetooth audio connectivity and 3.5mm jack.

While it doesn’t appear as if the 3.5mm jack will be added this time around, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity has been mooted. The audio quality too, could definitely use a boost. Our reviewer wrote:

“The Google Home Mini is supposed to be a 360-degree speaker, but the performance is so weak that I can’t really imagine anyone crowding round it to listen. There’s hardly any bass to speak of, and if you turn it up, it won’t be long before you turn it down again out of tiredness.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …