Nest Black Friday Deals: Get a Google Home mini for free with Nest Hello

Nest makes some of the best smart home kit there is, but it’s products are often quite expensive. With the Nest Black Friday deals, this is no longer the case and you get some bargains with its top-rated kit. For more see our Black Friday deals.

For this Black Friday, Nest has got some cracking deals across its entire product range, which we’ve handily highlighted below for you. Underneath, you can read about the deals in a bit more detail.

Nest Learning Thermostat Black Friday Deal

The Nest Learning Thermostat is one of the best single smart thermostats available. Replacing your old dumb thermostat, Nest’s model lets you remote control your heating. It will save you money, too, automatically learning the best schedule for you and shutting down your heating when you go out. Of course, it integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

If you buy now, you get two options. Buy the thermostat by itself and you’ll save £40; buy the full-priced model at £219 and you’ll get professional installation chucked in.

Nest Cam Outdoor Black Friday Deal

The Nest Cam Outdoor is a Full HD security camera that can constantly monitor your home and, with a Nest Aware subscription, save footage 24/7 so you’ll never miss an incident. The camera scored brilliantly in our review, and we praised its ease of installation and high-quality of the footage.

Buy now and you can save £30 on the normal retail price.

Nest Hello Black Friday Deal

The Nest Hello is our current favourite smart doorbell. As well as making it easy to see who’s at your front door, the system can record 24/7 to the cloud (Nest Aware subscription required), letting it act as a full security system. It even has facial recognition built in, so you can see who’s at your door.

Buy now from Nest and you can get a free Google Home Mini

Nest Protect Black Friday Deal

The Nest Protect is a smart smoke alarm, which sends you warnings via the Nest app. You can also silence it at the touch of a button or through the app, making it far less annoying than a regular smoke alarm.

With the Black Friday deal, a three pack is £40 off.

