Nest Black Friday Deals: Get a Google Home mini for free with Nest Hello

Nest makes some of the best smart home kit there is, but it’s products are often quite expensive. With the Nest Black Friday deals, this is no longer the case and you get some bargains with its top-rated kit. For more see our Black Friday deals.
For this Black Friday, Nest has got some cracking deals across its entire product range, which we’ve handily highlighted below for you. Underneath, you can read about the deals in a bit more detail.
Nest Black Friday Deals
Nest Learning Thermostat
Nest Learning Thermostat
Now with free professional installation, or you can buy without and save £40
Cam Outdoor Smart Security Camera
Cam Outdoor Smart Security Camera
Nest's easy-to-install outdoor camera can monitor your home with continous recording to the cloud.
Nest Hello video doorbell
Nest Hello video doorbell
Nest's video doorbell is our favourite model. Buy now and you'll get a free Google Home Mini worth £49.
Nest Protect
Nest Protect
Receive alerts on your phone for carbon monoxide and smoke. Peace of mind for a great price.
Nest Learning Thermostat Black Friday Deal
The Nest Learning Thermostat is one of the best single smart thermostats available. Replacing your old dumb thermostat, Nest’s model lets you remote control your heating. It will save you money, too, automatically learning the best schedule for you and shutting down your heating when you go out. Of course, it integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
If you buy now, you get two options. Buy the thermostat by itself and you’ll save £40; buy the full-priced model at £219 and you’ll get professional installation chucked in.
Nest Cam Outdoor Black Friday Deal
The Nest Cam Outdoor is a Full HD security camera that can constantly monitor your home and, with a Nest Aware subscription, save footage 24/7 so you’ll never miss an incident. The camera scored brilliantly in our review, and we praised its ease of installation and high-quality of the footage.
Buy now and you can save £30 on the normal retail price.
Nest Hello Black Friday Deal
The Nest Hello is our current favourite smart doorbell. As well as making it easy to see who’s at your front door, the system can record 24/7 to the cloud (Nest Aware subscription required), letting it act as a full security system. It even has facial recognition built in, so you can see who’s at your door.
Buy now from Nest and you can get a free Google Home Mini
Nest Protect Black Friday Deal
The Nest Protect is a smart smoke alarm, which sends you warnings via the Nest app. You can also silence it at the touch of a button or through the app, making it far less annoying than a regular smoke alarm.
With the Black Friday deal, a three pack is £40 off.
Nest Black Friday Deals
Nest Learning Thermostat
Nest Learning Thermostat
Now with free professional installation, or you can buy without and save £40
Cam Outdoor Smart Security Camera
Cam Outdoor Smart Security Camera
Nest's easy-to-install outdoor camera can monitor your home with continous recording to the cloud.
Nest Hello video doorbell
Nest Hello video doorbell
Nest's video doorbell is our favourite model. Buy now and you'll get a free Google Home Mini worth £49.
Nest Protect
Nest Protect
Receive alerts on your phone for carbon monoxide and smoke. Peace of mind for a great price.
More Black Friday content
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (Use code N77PP)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (Use code N77PP)
A massive saving on the Series 3 Apple Watch if you opt for Buy Now, Pay Later to save a further £50.
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
The best contract deal we've ever seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9 with a total cost of ownership of just £632 after two years. Incredible.
Apple iPhone X, 64Gb - Silver (Use code N77PP)
Apple iPhone X, 64Gb - Silver (Use code N77PP)
An insane saving on the excellent iPhone X SIM-free. Use Buy Now, Pay Later to get this saving. Ends soon.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.