Lock Down on Your Home Security with 20% off the Neos SmartCam for One Day Only

Keep an eye on your home with the introduction of security cameras to add to your smart home set-up. Now £19.99, down from £24.99, get a 20% discount on the highly rated Neos SmartCam in Amazon’s top deal of the day.

Already an affordable and easy-to-set-up smart security camera, the £5 saving makes the Neos SmartCam even more appealing at just £19.99 for today only. With the added reassurance of a safer home, you’ll want to snap one of these nifty little cameras up whilst they’re reduced. Especially as it’s at its lowest price yet, we’d suggest buying two.

Catch them red handed with the help of the Neos SmartCam’s Alexa compatibility across selected Echo devices. Pull up the feed from anywhere around your home using the likes of your Echo Show, Echo Spot, or even pull up on your television with the assistance of the Fire TV Stick.

It goes without saying you can monitor the camera’s feed from your smartphone too. Even better, notifications can be sent directly to you when any motion or noise is detected. The Neos SmartCam will also record 12-second videos, which are saved into the Cloud for 14 days. Tap onto an alert and monitor your home remotely, or scour through your library of captured content to ensure nothing is amiss.

With an F2.0 aperture and the use of infrared, the night vision offers a clear image even when the sun goes down. This means you can rest assured all areas are covered with the Neos SmartCam’s 110-degree angle. With the ability to attach magnetically or via the adhesive mount to secure in place, you can choose the areas you want to target in your home and secure them as you please.

At a brand new low price over on Amazon, the 20% reduction is only live until the end of today. Ensure your home is covered and make sure you pick up a Neos SmartCam or two whilst the deal is hot.

