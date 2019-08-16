Who needs a Galaxy S10 5G? You can now add 5G to a two year old phone

Motorola has rolled out support for the 5G Moto Mod to its two year old Moto Z2 Force smartphone.

The compatibility was revealed in a blog post late on Thursday alongside a wealth of other updates to the 5G Moto Mod. These include battery enhancements and faster speeds across the entire Moto Z family.

“When it comes to speed, your 5G moto mod now delivers faster download speeds on Verizon’s 5G network. With continuous improvements on both the Verizon network and 5G moto mod, Z2 force users will be able to download high-definition videos and games in seconds,” explained the blog post.

“Updates for both battery and download speed are available via software update on moto z2 force and moto Z3 devices purchased from Verizon, and were automatically installed on the 5G moto mod. The new moto z4, now available through Verizon, has both of these optimizations already installed.”

The 5G Moto Mod originally only worked on the newer Moto Z3 and US-exclusive Moto Z4. The Mod is part of the Moto line’s optional line of attachable peripherals. It attaches to Moto phones’ backs magnetically and automatically adds 5G connectivity. The portfolio of Mods also includes battery packs, a mini projector and Polaroid photo printer.

The Moto Z2 Force may be getting long in the tooth but the ability to add 5G connectivity will be a welcome boon to buyers in an area with a live 5G network.

5G is a next generation networking technology that will sit alongside 4G. It offers radically faster data speeds than the older tech that can download entire TV series in minutes.

The Moto Mod 5G was a launch partner with US network Verizon when the carrier launched its 5G network in Chicago earlier this year.

EE and Vodafone have live 5G networks in select parts of the UK. Three and O2 plan to have active 5G networks by the end of the year. Numerous other companies have been racing to release dedicated 5G phones since the networks launch. Highlights include the Galaxy S10 5G, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G.

