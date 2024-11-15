Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Need another reason to switch from X to Bluesky? It won’t train AI on your posts

Chris Smith

The mass exodus from X really gathered steam this week with the Bluesky alternative surpassing 17 million users in a flurry of anti Elon Musk sentiment.

However, while millions are embracing a new social media world less skewed less by algorithms surfacing more and more right wing ideology, not all of us have dug into whether Bluesky has the potential to be any better, or eventually fall victim to the same pitfalls.

Well, we just got one of those answers. Unlike X, Bluesky has vowed not to train generative AI by scraping the content posted to the platform by users.

In a post from the official account today, Bluesky clarified its generative AI policies and affirmed its commitment to writers and artists who’ve found a new place to post over the last couple of weeks.

“A number of artists and creators have made their home on Bluesky, and we hear their concerns with other platforms training on their data. We do not use any of your content to train generative AI, and have no intention of doing so.”

The company said that, although some AI is used in recommending content and for internal content moderation, none of those are Gen AI systems that rely on user inputted content for training.

The thread continues: “Bluesky uses AI internally to assist in content moderation, which helps us triage posts and shield human moderators from harmful content. We also use AI in the Discover algorithmic feed to serve you posts that we think you’d like. None of these are Gen AI systems trained on user content.”

Back in July this year it emerged a default setting on X has been giving the site permission to train its Grok AI tool using your posts and interactions, without you ever saying yes explicitly. Thankfully, users were able to turn it off, but had to manually do so. If you’re interested here’s how to stop Elon Musk training his Grok AI on your tweets.

