NBA Live 18: Everything we know

What is NBA Live 18?

Acting as the twelfth title in the NBA Live series, and the fifth to be developed by EA Tiburon, this is essentially a direct sequel to NBA Live 17. Once again intended as a realistic basketball sim, players can expect an accurate depiction of the NBA with up-to-date teams, characters and league placements. But is this enough to rival NBA 2K18?

NBA Live 18 release date

It’s coming to PS4 and Xbox One on September 15, 2017.

NBA Live 18 gameplay – how does it play?

NBA Live 18 will retain the right-stick dribble controls and authentic ESPN presentation of previous games, meaning those who experienced past games in the series won’t have much trouble diving in. Matches remain fast-paced and require lightning fast reflexes to reach the higher echelons of the NBA. The WNBA is also playable for the first time, bringing a variety of female teams to the court.

In terms of modes, NBA Live 18 will see the return of many familiar faces such as Dynasty Mode, Rising Star and Ultimate Team. An all new solo campaign known as The One has also been confirmed. This new mode will follow a player as he rises from the streets to the top of the basketball world.

In this mode players can create their own avatar with its unique appearance, personality and traits. Depending on the decisions made, your sporting career will unfold differently, resulting is vastly changing outcomes that should add a bit of replay value. It sounds a lot like FIFA 18’s The Journey, which is no bad thing.

A demo for NBA Live 18 is now available on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Live Marketplace. Players can make a start in The One and even have all their progress carried over to the full game once it launches next month.

NBA Live 18 trailers – how does it look?

Re-emerging at E3 2017, NBA Live 18 is shaping up to be a great basketball outing. We’ve compiled the latest trailers below:

