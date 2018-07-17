Nathan Fillion stars in Uncharted fan film players have been waiting for

Following a series of teases last week, Nathan Fillion has appeared in a fan film starring as Uncharted’s Nathan Drake.

While this isn’t an official project backed by Sony, this surprise fan project by director Allan Ungar is almost certainly the next best thing.

Coming in at 14 minutes or so, the short film stars Nathan Fillion as, well, Nathan Drake as he’s taken hostage for stealing a legendary artefact.

From here we’re treated to a sequence of events that manage the replicate the beloved series incredibly well. Fillion pulls off Drake’s wisecracks and happy-go-lucky demeanour perfectly, and even holds his own in action scenes.

The second half of the short has some lovely nods to the games, too. After launching himself out a window, the camera pans around Fillion before a shootout begins, mimicking the third-person perspective players are familiar with.

It wraps up with Nathan Drake, Elena Fisher and Victor Sullivan discovering vital clues before embarking on their next adventure. Much like the games, it feels like a fun, chaotic set-piece in a wider story.

Nathan Fillion has been in the sights of fans to play the legendary treasure hunter since the original game’s release in 2007, and now it’s (kinda) come to fruition.

As far as the official film is concerned, Tom Holland is currently penned to play a younger Nathan Drake in the adaptation, although how the project is fairing remains unknown.

