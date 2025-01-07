Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Narwal Flow Series promises deep mopping and powerful carpet cleaning

Narwal has announced its next generation of smart robots at CES 2025, including the brand-new Flow Series and two new robot vacuum cleaners.

Narwal Flow Series

The Narwal Flow Series is the company’s most powerful cleaning product to-date. Offering hands-free maintenance for up to 120 days, the new range is packed with the company’s latest cleaning technology.

That includes the new FlowWash mopping system, which has EdgeReach technology. This has a track-mop design with two tanks, one for clean water and one to hold dirty water. This system removes dirt from the floor, preventing contamination by dragging dirty mop pads around.

Narwal FlowWash Mopping System with EdgeReach Technology

It’s a similar system to that used by the Eufy Omni S1 Pro, which has a roller that’s dosed with clean water, while dirt is stored in a separate tank.

The Narwal Flow improves edge cleaning with EdgeReach, which allows the FlowWash system to slide out from the robot’s body to hug the edges of rooms.

For carpets, there’s Deep Carpet Boost, which the company says, “The robot’s counter-directional movement with an adaptive brush cover extracts deeply embedded dirt and hair from carpets, doubling the dust pickup rate compared to standard solutions.”

Otherwise, there’s a tangle-free brush, Twin-AI obstacle detection and avoidance using an RGB camera and integrated AI chip, a multi-function self-clean and self-empty station, and an extendable side brush for better edge cleaning.

The Narwal Flow will launch in mid-2025 and prices have not yet been announced.

Narwal Freo Z10

Narwal Freo Z10

Joining the Narwal Flow is the Freo Z10, a high-end robot vacuum cleaner and mop, which has 15,000Pa of suction power. This model has dual microfibre mopping pads, which are washed with hot water between 45°C and 75°C, depending on the cleaning need.

Mop extension allows one mop pad to swing out for better edge cleaning, while an anti-tangle floor brush prevents hair clogging the robot.

A self-empty base station has silver ion water sterilisation and automatic mop maintenance, promising 120-days of hands-free self-emptying.

The Freo Z10 will launch in April 2025 and will cost $1099.

Narwal Freo Pro

Narwal Freo Pro

The Narwal Freo Pro is a more budget-friendly robot vacuum cleaner and mop. This model is certified to be 99.9% tangle-free, with both the main brush and edge brush.

It uses Reuleaux triangle mopping pads, which eliminate the gap between the pads, for deep, streak-free cleaning. This model ships with a base station that has automated mop washing and drying, and seven-week dust processing.

The Freo Pro will launch in March 2025 and will cost $699.

