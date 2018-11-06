Napoli vs PSG Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Tuesday

Paris-based money-men PSG are in action in Italy this evening, where they’ll face Napoli at the spectacular Stadio San Paolo. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Napoli vs PSG online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

As was the case two weeks ago, football fans are well and truly spoiled for choice tonight. Elsewhere in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund face Atletico Madrid, Inter play Barcelona, and Tottenham go up against PSV.

Napoli vs PSG, however, is arguably the pick of the bunch, partly because of the, ahem, rather strong opinions Les Parisiens can provoke.

PSG are undoubtedly one of the most exciting sides in Europe, but it’s fair to say that a lot of football fans would like nothing more than to see them dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage.

To many, PSG are a symbol of all of the worst elements of modern football. They’ve done everything in their power to turn Ligue 1 into a one-horse race (yet were somehow pipped to the post by Monaco last season) and spent ludicrous sums of money on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe (which they’re currently being investigated for), in the hope that the two superstars can fire them to Champions League glory.

Yet they’re currently languishing in third place in Group C, behind Liverpool and Napoli.

The Italian side will be full of confidence going into tonight’s game, having thrashed Empoli at the weekend. The Partenopei also held PSG to a 2-2 draw in Paris two weeks ago, and defeated Liverpool at the beginning of October.

They might not be favourites tonight but, with Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne both in excellent form, Napoli are more than capable of upsetting the French giants.

Watching the big game couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 3. However, with Liverpool playing Red Star Belgrade in the early kick-off, coverage of Napoli vs PSG will start at 8:15pm GMT − 15 minutes after kick-off. If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app.

Here are the quick-links you need to get started.

