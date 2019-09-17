Where to watch Napoli vs Liverpool tonight – on TV and online

Napoli vs Liverpool − Where and when to watch tonight’s Champions League clash

What a few day it’s been for football fans. The international break’s over, the weekend’s Premier League action was excellent, and now the Champions League’s back! Reigning champions Liverpool have a tricky tie at Napoli’s Stadio San Paolo this evening, where they’ll face a team they struggled against last season. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to Napoli vs Liverpool tonight.

Napoli vs Liverpool kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Naples, Italy, where the game is being played.

Napoli vs Liverpool TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this, and Napoli vs Liverpool is being shown on BT Sport 2. You can catch the build-up from 7pm.

How to live stream Napoli vs Liverpool − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Worried that you might not be able to live stream BT Sport where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim.

Napoli vs Liverpool − Match preview

Having won the 2018/19 competition, Liverpool come into tonight’s game as favourites, but let’s not forget that they were beaten by Napoli during the group stages of the last campaign.

The Reds lost 1-0 at the Stadio San Paolo, and went into the return fixture needing a win. They got it, thanks to a lovely solo effort from Mohamed Salah, but even then they only qualified for the knockout rounds because they’d scored two more goals than Napoli. We all know what happened next.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is in superb form, but I Partenopei will not a walkover. Carlo Ancelotti has an immensely talented side, with Kalidou Koulibaly, Hirving Lozano, Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens the key figures.

Hopefully we get more than the one goal tonight, but it should be a tasty encounter regardless.

