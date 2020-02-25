Two historic European teams face off tonight in the Champions League, it’s Napoli vs Barcelona. It’s the first leg of their knock-out stage showdown and our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch or stream the game, on any device, wherever you are.

Napoli vs Barcelona kick-off time

The game gets underway at 8pm GMT, UK time. For US viewers, that’s 3pm Eastern Time or 12pm Pacific Time.

How to watch or live stream Napoli vs Barcelona from the UK, on any device

The match will be live on BT Sport 3, for subscribers. Currently BT is offering a no-contract deal − subscribers can watch all the sport on BT for £25 a month.

If you’re a BT subscriber, but you won’t be in when the match is on, you can watch the game on-the-go on the BT Sport app. Make sure to sign up for the app ahead of time though, if you haven’t already, as there can be a delay in the sign-up process.

How to stream the game from anywhere

If you aren’t sure if you can access BT Sport where you are, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – that is, you are prevented from watching outside your home country, usually due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and enable you to appear as if you are watching from your home country, so they are useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs to help you out. Or you can find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

We’ve found three good VPN deals which should get you started, which we’ve featured below. In our testing these have usually provided good value VPN access for a wide range of services. Or scroll down for our pick of the top 4 in our VPN tests.

Compare our top 4 recommended VPNs

Napoli vs Barcelona match preview

Table topping Barcelona head to Naples tonight, fresh from a 5-0 home win over Eibar. They will hope to take some of that goal-scoring momentum into tonight’s match and bag some — potentially tie-defining — away goals.

Napoli are also heading into this fixture on fine form, having won three on the bounce, in all competitions. That run includes a 1-0 away win against in-form Inter at the San Siro.

Gennaro Gattuso took the manager’s chair at Napoli back in December, losing his first game and suffering several losses in early January. Now, his team has finally found its stride again, seemingly, and could pose a challenge for Barca.

The Italians will likely be looking to Dries Mertens, who has been a club figurehead in European competition. The Belgian has been directly involved in 50% of the club’s Champions League goals.

Meanwhile, the Catalonians will be trying to put off-field matters of out their minds when they step out tonight, as Barca fans mounted a large scale protest against the club’s President during Saturday’s win over Eibar.

Barca will enter tonight’s match as favourites but, with Napoli finally hitting form, this could be anyone’s match. It’s well worth tuning in on BT Sport.

