Napoli vs Arsenal Live Stream: Watch the Europa League online this Thursday

Two of the favourites for this season’s Europa League trophy, Arsenal and Napoli, meet at the Stadio San Paolo tonight for the crucial second leg of their quarter final tie. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Napoli vs Arsenal online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The first leg was surprisingly one-sided, with the Gunners running out 2-0 winners − and it could have been worse for Carlo Ancelotti’s team. With the players Napoli have, however, you can’t write them off yet.

The Italian side find themselves battling for a place in the Europa League semi-final after being dumped out of the Champions League, where they were unfortunate enough to be drawn in a group containing Liverpool and PSG.

Unai Emery, meanwhile, will be desperate to get his hands on his first silverware as Arsenal manager, and he has previous in the Europa League, managing to win it three times on the bounce as the manager of Sevilla.

Neither side is in particularly great form domestically, but there’ll be bags of talent on the pitch tonight, particularly in attack. Will it be Aubameyang and Lacazette who come out on top, or Mertens and Insigne?

Whoever you’ll be supporting, tonight’s match will hopefully be a cracker. And watching the big game couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7:15pm BST and the game kicking off at 8pm.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

