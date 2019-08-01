Nanoleaf’s Canvas lights just got a massive smart boost with Touch Actions

Nanoleaf is bringing a new smart home upgrade to its touch-activated Canvas lights. Touch Actions turns the lights into smart buttons – allowing integration with all Apple HomeKit devices.

The Nanoleaf Canvas Smart Kit is a modular lighting system of LED squares, which can be arranged in whichever which way suits your fancy. Touch Actions is a new addition to the Nanoleaf Canvas app that will let you carry out HomeKit actions simply by touching them – from turning on your TV to adjusting your thermostat.

Touch Actions will let you choose from single press, double press and long press to give you a wide range of customisable options for your smart home control.

Touch Actions is available for iOS devices and requires a connection to a Home Hub device. The Home Hub device can be an Apple TV, iPad or HomePod. Touch Actions can be used through version 3.4.0+ of the Nanoleaf Smarter Series iOS app.

To enjoy the new Touch Actions, you’ll need some of Nanoleaf’s smart lighting. The Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit can be bought for £179.99 RRP and the app is available on iOS for free.

Nanoleaf CEO Gimmy Chu said: “Touch Actions eliminates the extra steps of taking out your phone, unlocking, swiping, and tapping into the phone’s app.

“Now, Nanoleaf users can create magical experiences across all of their HomeKit devices whether they’re entertaining guests, relaxing at home, or hanging out with friends simply by tapping a Canvas square in their layout.”

We here at Trusted Reviews are big fans of the Nanoleaf Canvas. The lights received our ‘Trusted Reviews Recommended’ mark of approval – scoring an exceptional 4.5-star rating.

Our review said: “Putting the fun into smart lights, the Nanoleaf Canvas lets you build a wall of colour with which you can interact via touch. Only a fiddly app lets the side down slightly.”

